By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2022

Kali is back on the scene and she’s coming in hot. Her latest single “UonU” arrived over the weekend and came paired with a steamy new visual that features her co-star Yung Bleu alongside her. In the Marko Steez-directed clip, the two pull off a robbery together but viewers are later on met with a twist at the end. On the song, Kali slides over some production courtesy of Cheeze Beatz and Kaishen:

Oh, you thought you was playin’ me? Guess what, I play, too (I do that), play dumb so you thought I’d never play you/I ain’t the type that’s gon’ sit around cryin’, when I know good and damn well you lyin’ (I know you lyin’)/ Every time my phone ring (Brr), it say, “Britney, it be Tim” and I know your ass be cappin’ like a brim (Cap) and you know you partner Slim? (Yeah)

At the top of last year, Kali unleashed her This Why They Mad Now, which boasted her viral cut “Do A Bitch” as well as other fan favorite cuts like “Big Body” and “Bad Bad Bad.” The project also included seven tracks and a sole feature from Ken The Man.Then, after experiencing well-received success with the aforementioned “Do A Bitch” track, she later on officially circled back to give the hit a fresh new paint job. She tapped in with Rico Nasty for the song’s official remix.

This past summer saw Yung Bleu blessing his fans with his debut LP Moon Boy, which contained 15 tracks and a wealth of contributions from the likes of H.E.R., Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Big Sean, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Drake, the last of whom appeared on the updated version of Bleu‘s hit single “You’re Mines Still.” In addition to his own work, the Mobile, AL star also spent the year making well-received appearances on Mooski’s “Track Star (Remix),” Tink’s “Selfish,” Moneybagg Yo’s “This Feeling,” and Rotimi’s “Polaroid.”

Be sure to press play on Kali’s brand new music video for “UonU” featuring Yung Bleu down below.

