Beyonce’s theme song for her mother’s Facebook Watch TV series has landed the singer her first Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Original Song category.

Yesterday (May 5), it was announced that the Houston native’s work on “Talks with Mama Tina” has paid off in a big way.

Tina Knowles-Lawson hosts the show on the popular social media platform. The series features intimate conversations with guests from the warmth of her home. Knowles-Lawson is known to serve up some gumbo as she dishes on various topics with stars like Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Zendaya.

“I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous gumbo!” Knowles-Lawson said when she announced the show last December.

Although this is Beyonce’s first Daytime Emmy nomination, the “Drunk in Love” singer has received eight Primetime Emmy awards throughout her successful career.

In 2016, her visual album Lemonade premiered on HBO. The project garnered two Emmy nominations.

Her most recent accomplishments came in 2019 when her Netflix documentary “Homecoming” earned her four Emmy nominations. The film was well-received by fans as it documented her 2018 headlining Coachella performance that beautifully highlighted Black culture.

In addition to this year’s Daytime Emmy nomination, the “Countdown” singer recently became an investor for Lemon Perfect — a bottled lemon water brand.

The brand was founded in 2017 and is best described as organic, cold-pressed lemon water. Other flavors besides the signature lemon water are available including “Dragon Fruit Mango” and “Blueberry Acai.”

In a press release from last month, Beyonce said, “I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious.” She added, “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”