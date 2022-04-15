By Angel Saunders
  /  04.15.2022

Weekend one of Coachella 2022 kicks off this weekend, and while many are excited, the real celebration is that it’s the fourth anniversary of BeyChella.

In April 2018, Beyonce made history when she became the first Black woman to headline the two-weekend major music festival in Indio, California. The following year, jaws dropped and edges were snatched when her documentary Homecoming dropped on Netflix.

Homecoming chronicled the Lemonade singer preparing for her April 14 and 21 shows. The film gave an in-depth look at all the preparation that went into producing perfection. Beyonce gave us behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals showcasing her choreography and the work that goes into pulling off her highly praised vocal arrangements.

The 23-time Grammy-award-winning singer gave an unforgettable show that highlighted Black culture. From her opening featuring an HBCU band and Greek step shows to images of Egyptian royalty and more, the Queen Bee had us all proud of our history.

The “Formation” singer didn’t stop there. Beyonce gave us even more iconic moments when she brought out her sister Solange and husband Jay-Z during her shows. And as if that wasn’t enough, she also blessed us with a Destiny’s Child reunion that had fans across the world flipping out.

Beyonce was originally set to perform at Coachella in 2017, but after becoming pregnant with twins — Rumi and Sir — she had to pull out. The BeeHive was okay with her decision and was happy that she was growing her family. In Homecoming, Beyonce revealed the diet that she put herself on to get back in shape for the 2018 performance.

This year’s Coachella will feature The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, 21 Savage, the City Girls and many more chart-topping artists.

As we head into the festival weekend, here’s a look at how BeyChella changed the game.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce

Trending
Interest

8 of “Bet on Black” contestants Kalu and J’Maica’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with BLK Girls Green House owners Kalkidan “Kalu” Gebreyohannes and J’Maica Roxanne ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.13.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Why aren't Black people spending in their own Black communities? | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

In this new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we take an in-depth look at why ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.08.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

A star-filled recap of the 2022 Grammys | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

In an-all new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” our host Kennedy Rue took us to the ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.08.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
View More