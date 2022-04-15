Weekend one of Coachella 2022 kicks off this weekend, and while many are excited, the real celebration is that it’s the fourth anniversary of BeyChella.

In April 2018, Beyonce made history when she became the first Black woman to headline the two-weekend major music festival in Indio, California. The following year, jaws dropped and edges were snatched when her documentary Homecoming dropped on Netflix.

Homecoming chronicled the Lemonade singer preparing for her April 14 and 21 shows. The film gave an in-depth look at all the preparation that went into producing perfection. Beyonce gave us behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals showcasing her choreography and the work that goes into pulling off her highly praised vocal arrangements.

The 23-time Grammy-award-winning singer gave an unforgettable show that highlighted Black culture. From her opening featuring an HBCU band and Greek step shows to images of Egyptian royalty and more, the Queen Bee had us all proud of our history.

The “Formation” singer didn’t stop there. Beyonce gave us even more iconic moments when she brought out her sister Solange and husband Jay-Z during her shows. And as if that wasn’t enough, she also blessed us with a Destiny’s Child reunion that had fans across the world flipping out.

Beyonce was originally set to perform at Coachella in 2017, but after becoming pregnant with twins — Rumi and Sir — she had to pull out. The BeeHive was okay with her decision and was happy that she was growing her family. In Homecoming, Beyonce revealed the diet that she put herself on to get back in shape for the 2018 performance.

This year’s Coachella will feature The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, 21 Savage, the City Girls and many more chart-topping artists.

As we head into the festival weekend, here’s a look at how BeyChella changed the game.

Let this also be a reminder that while Beyoncé was the first Black Woman to headline Coachella, they only offered her $8 Million. She then used that money to create this masterpiece, and signed a deal with Netflix for $60million.

Black Women are UNDEFEATED. https://t.co/yCKkiXZAlb — weird ELS Yankovic (she/her) (@somethinels_) April 14, 2022

Beyoncé’s Coachella/Homecoming is the greatest pop culture moment in my lifetime. — Ólay🇳🇬 (@OlayKnowless) April 14, 2022

no one can break the internet the way beyoncé did for coachella, everybody TUNED in — knowles (@ksgyonce) April 14, 2022

4 years ago today, Beyoncé made history and became the first black woman to headline Coachella/Beychella. 👑 pic.twitter.com/5P9ZBkEsn0 — ً (@rumiyonce) April 14, 2022

4 YEARS OF BEYCHELLA ! pic.twitter.com/n1IbnAZAwl — 𝗭𝗔𝗬 ! (@yonceunited) April 14, 2022

The year Beyoncé headlined resale tickets were $1200 and impossible to find. This year resale tickets are less than $300. Coachella is wild. — Courtney Ceecee 🌐 (@courtney_ceecee) April 13, 2022

4 years ago today, Beyoncé gave the GREATEST live performance EVER at Coachella #Beychella The performance once again cemented Beyoncé as the most LEGENDARY artist of the 20th Century Showcasing impeccable vocal ability, song transitions, choreography, stage & music production pic.twitter.com/gZVoISIFG1 — Hermiden (@IChoseViolencee) April 14, 2022

how i walked around the house for a week after I watched #Beychella 4 years ago…#tbt. pic.twitter.com/tdtRjTgTTp — Guapo Negro. (@ablackgayman) April 14, 2022

i’m gonna try not to be negative about the coachella merch but after beyoncé gave us THIS disappointment is inevitable pic.twitter.com/KJrTImjjDx — 💌 (@thesameasitwas) April 11, 2022

"Coachella, you ready? Let’s go get ‘em." 4 years since Beyoncé did a cultural reset at the Coachellapic.twitter.com/Jxap1GzzHp — Yoncé videos (@vidsbey1) April 14, 2022

wish i could relive watchin beyoncé’s coachella performance for the first time fr — olivier. (@OlivierMarseil3) April 14, 2022

4 years since Beyoncé did this iconic move at Coachella while performing "Yoncé" pic.twitter.com/ZKbtJL3GkQ — 𝑀 (@lemonadesslut) April 15, 2022