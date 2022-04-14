After the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on live performance events for two years, Coachella is finally among us. The two-weekend festival kicks off on Friday April 15-17th and returns the following weekend from the 22nd-24th. Artists will perform on their respective days during both weekends in Indio, California.

Lil Baby performs on Friday at 8:25 p.m. Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Grupo Firme, Louis the Child, and Baby Keem also headline on both Fridays. The biggest act will be Harry Styles at 11:35 p.m. Styles is fresh off the release of his single “As It Was.”

Megan Thee Stallion, who recently vowed to not wear makeup until her performance, will perform on Saturday at 10:05 p.m. She is preceded by Flume, 88rising, Giveon, and Masego on the main stage. Disclosure, Danny Elfman, Stromae, Giveon, and Anitta also headline various other stages. The biggest act of the night is Billie Eilish, who takes the main stage at 11:30 p.m. 21 Savage will also headline at 12:05 p.m. after Isaiah Rashad at 10:50 p.m.

The Weeknd will team up with Swedish House Mafia at 10:20 p.m. on Sunday night. The Weeknd previously headlined in 2018. The duo has worked together on numerous occasions in the past on their tracks “Moth to a Flame” and “Sacrifice.” The tag-team stepped up as a replacement for Kanye West, who forfeited his headlining slot earlier this month.Also headlining Sunday are Doja Cat at 8:30 p.m., Joji, Jamie xx, Karol G at 7 p.m., Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Banda MS, and Run the Jewels at 4:35 p.m.

Aside from the music, many parties and events will take place simultaneously during the festival. Apparel brand Cider kicks off the weekend with a party on Thursday April 14th at 7 p.m. There will be wellness centers from the Desert House available throughout. Outstanding in the Field will cater the VIP Rose Garden for the seventh year.

The Heineken House will host performance sets by Flying Lotus and Thundercat. TAO will continue Friday’s celebration into the morning with a set by Black Coffee. They will also host a PrettyLittleThing party with beauty brand Galore and another entitled Desert Nights headlined by Diplo.

Tyga and Chloe Cherry of “Euphoria” will host a “Galore Ranch” pre-party. YouTuber Emma Chamberlain will launch her vegan burger collaborations with many performers, including Freddie Gibbs and Conway the Machine.

Coachella’s many stages include the main stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sonora, Gobi, Mojave, Sahara, and Yuma stages, with gates for each opening at noon. Those who can’t make it to the festival can stream on YouTube.