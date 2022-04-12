Mrs. Tina Knowles Lawson is proud to be making her debut on the Disney Channel’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

The show is a reboot of the 2001 animated series, “The Proud Family,” and centers around spunky teen Penny Proud along with her family and friends.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” — which debuted last month — has brought back members of the original cast for the new series featuring Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Paula Jai Parker as matriarch Trudy Proud and Tommy Davidson as her husband, Oscar Proud. New characters this season also include Keke Palmer and E.J. Johnson.

“This is my first voice recording and I’m really happy that it’s on this show,” Lawson says in a clip. On the show, Ms. Tina plays the role of Ms. Gina.

When describing her character, executive producer Ralph Farquhar mentioned, “Ms. Gina runs the hair salon that nobody can get an appointment at, except Suga Mama, of course.”

“Ms. Gina is a hairstylist which I can very easily relate to because I owned a hair salon. That’s really fun for me because Ms. Gina really is Ms. Tina,” Lawson says in behind-the-scenes footage.

Lawson — who is the mother of Beyonce and Solange — played a major role in the success of her daughters’ careers, oftentimes styling their hair and designing their wardrobe.

The music video for Destiny’s Child’s 1999 hit song “Bills, Bills, Bills” showed the fab four singing and dancing in a high-end hair salon which served as a tribute to their humble beginnings in Mrs. Lawson’s shop.

In another full-circle moment, Destiny’s Child and Solange also sang the original “Proud Family” theme song in 2001.

For Lawson’s episode, Ms. Gina is tasked with helping Penny’s friend LaCienega with hairstyles for her quinceanera. LaCienega wants everyone to have afros to which Ms. Gina responds, “Oh, that’s interesting. But hey, it’s your day chile.”

In a post shared on Instagram, Lawson shared her excitement and lets fans know to “watch it this Wednesday on Disney.”