Today (April 8) saw Fivio Foreign blessing the masses with his long-awaited LP B.I.B.L.E., a 17-track offering with a wealth of assists from Quavo, A$AP Rocky, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, Polo G, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Blueface, and more. Recently, the Brooklyn star sat down with Hot 97’s “Ebro In The Morning” to promote the new release and speak on several different topics — the rise of drill music, meeting with New York City mayor Eric Adams, working with Nicki Minaj, and more.

He also revealed that one of the album’s standouts, the Queen Naija and Coi Leray-assisted “What’s My Name,” almost didn’t make cut due to a sample of Destiny Child‘s “Say My Name” from The Writing’s on the Wall. Simply put, the single’s subject matter was originally too “vulgar”:

“Shout out Destiny’s Child. I appreciate that they cleared that joint. [Label head John “Big John” Platt] and ’em. [Beyoncé] heard it. She had to hear it. … She made me–it was a little vulgar, a lil’ bit for her at first. I cleaned it up … a lot. I cleaned it up a lot. She was like, ‘Nah, you can’t be talkin’ ’bout girls like that.'”

At the end of the day, Fivio realized that fixing “What’s My Name” made for better product overall:

“Afterwards, Big John and ’em explained to me too, like, it’s a bigger record now. … It made sense. …. One day they called me and they was like, ‘Big John wanna talk to you.’ I’m like, ‘damn, the album drop in a week.’ I’m thinking it’s straight bad news, I ain’t gonna lie. … So he called me, it was ringing, I answered the phone like ‘Hello?’ And he said, ‘You’re welcome.’ I’m like, ‘Aah!’ I was goin’ crazy.”

Check out the full interview at Hot 97 below, along with a short documentary that takes viewers through the creation of B.I.B.L.E.