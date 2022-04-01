Today (March 31), City Girls make their official return with their new single “Top Notch,” a collaboration alongside Fivio Foreign that sees them trying their hand over some drill-inspired production. Regardless, Yung Miami and JT waste little time with braggadocious bars and lines aimed at all detractors:

“Not nann’ bitch in the world look like this, G5, hair wrapped up, pop a iced bottle of the Cris, bitch, I was really broke, fuck I look like tryna go and diss? Fuck I look like sendin’ shots and not makin’ every hit? Bitches gettin’ shit confused, go and check the news, pussy real tight, got a good squish, fat lips only, got no lisp, big AP on small wrist, coulda paid for it but I rather him, bitch, I’m on ten, keep the lights dim, top notch bitch, far from a den, I just got my hair did to shit on hoes like it’s a hobby…”

It’s been a couple of years since City Girls liberated their sophomore LP City On Lock, which contained 15 tracks and additional features from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. Their breakthrough debut, Girl Code, landed in 2018.

Meanwhile, Fivio is closing in on the released his own debut LP B.I.B.L.E., which will arrive after a couple of albums worth of top tier singles, including “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Unruly,” “Story Time,” and — most recently — “City Of Gods” with Alicia Keys and Kanye West. In addition to his City Girls assist, the past year or so has also seen him contributing to songs for the likes of Calboy, Pop Smoke, Nas, King Von, Hit-Boy, Funkmaster Flex, Russ Millions, Tion Wayne, and Nicki Minaj.

Press play on City Girls and Fivio Foreign‘s “Top Notch” video below.