Fans have probably been waiting for Fivio Foreign‘s forthcoming debut LP since the height of the pandemic — thankfully, that wait will soon be over. Recently, the Brooklyn star has revealed that his new album, titled B.I.B.L.E. (or Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) will officially arrive April 8. In addition to that announcement, fans are also able to check out the official artwork for the project on Fivio‘s social media, along with a short message:

“It’s a Blessing to announce my 1st Album on my birthday … The love y’all show me mean so much to me. LMK who y’all think is on this album. … we gon shake up the game a little bit…”

Despite the lengthy delay, Fivio Foreign has been one of the more prolific artists in hip hop, beginning with the 2020 EP 800 B.C. — a project that contained the rapper‘s breakout hit “Big Drip” and its Lil Baby and Quavo-assisted remix. Since then, it’s been nothing but a string of top tier loose singles, including “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Unruly,” “Story Time,” and (most recently) “City Of Gods,” a collaboration alongside Alicia Keys and close cohort Kanye West. The XXL Freshman has also become a hot commodity on the feature circuit, contributing to the likes of Drake, French Montana, Lil Tjay, Nas, Russ Millions, 42 Dugg, Polo G, and Nicki Minaj.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Fivio recently found himself defending the oft-criticized drill movement during a run-in with TMZ:

“This the drill community and I know the police and everybody be looking at niggas like, ‘Niggas be starting trouble‘ … niggas ain’t really starting trouble, they just trying to feed their kids. They trying to take away the drill music off the radio. … It’s not the music that’s killing people. It’s the music that’s helping niggas from the hood get out the hood.”

Check out the artwork for B.I.B.L.E. below.