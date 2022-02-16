As previously reported by REVOLT, last week saw New York City Mayor Eric Adams holding a press conference to denounce drill music, a wildly popular subgenre of hip hop that has also found thriving hubs in Chicago and London over the past several years. Following his viewing of notable visuals provided by his son, the mayor gave his take on drill’s connection to the growing violence and pledged to get the content removed from public forum:

“We are going to pull together the social media companies and sit down with them and tell them that you have a civic and corporate responsibility … We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence, we’re allowing it to stay on these sites.”

Late last night (Feb. 15), Maino and current drill frontrunner Fivio Foreign decided to gather up their young peers — including rising stars B-Lovee and Bleezy — and take a trip to City Hall to meet with Adams to try and find a middle ground. In a video posted on Maino’s Instagram, the Brooklynite spoke on said discussion while sitting with the aforementioned, revealing what he hopes will come from it:

“It’s 11:30 on a Tuesday night. There’s been a lot of talk about drill rap, drill music in New York City, connecting violence with the culture, and I just wanted to create a conversation with the mayor … to talk about what’s really happening, so the mayor can get a real perspective and real understanding on what drill rap is … so that we can have some real dialogue, and really start to make things happen.”

Adams can then be seeing dapping Maino up while confirming the mutual intent of all parties:

“We’re going to roll out something together on the whole conversation, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Check out said clip below.