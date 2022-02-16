By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, last week saw New York City Mayor Eric Adams holding a press conference to denounce drill music, a wildly popular subgenre of hip hop that has also found thriving hubs in Chicago and London over the past several years. Following his viewing of notable visuals provided by his son, the mayor gave his take on drill’s connection to the growing violence and pledged to get the content removed from public forum:

“We are going to pull together the social media companies and sit down with them and tell them that you have a civic and corporate responsibility … We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence, we’re allowing it to stay on these sites.”

Late last night (Feb. 15), Maino and current drill frontrunner Fivio Foreign decided to gather up their young peers — including rising stars B-Lovee and Bleezy — and take a trip to City Hall to meet with Adams to try and find a middle ground. In a video posted on Maino’s Instagram, the Brooklynite spoke on said discussion while sitting with the aforementioned, revealing what he hopes will come from it:

“It’s 11:30 on a Tuesday night. There’s been a lot of talk about drill rap, drill music in New York City, connecting violence with the culture, and I just wanted to create a conversation with the mayor … to talk about what’s really happening, so the mayor can get a real perspective and real understanding on what drill rap is … so that we can have some real dialogue, and really start to make things happen.”

Adams can then be seeing dapping Maino up while confirming the mutual intent of all parties:

“We’re going to roll out something together on the whole conversation, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Check out said clip below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Eric Adams
Fivio Foreign
Maino

Trending
Bet On Black

Black Excellence | 'Bet on Black'

In the final round and season finale of “Bet on Black,” the finalists detail how ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.08.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More