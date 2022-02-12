New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to do something about drill music.

The Chicago-birthed genre has spread to New York, and according to the Mayor, the city has become more violent because of it.

On Friday (Feb. 11), Adams held a press conference where he called drill music “alarming.”

The 61-year-old Brooklyn native said he was not familiar with the genre, but he told reporters that he asked his son about the music, and he sent him some videos.

“We are going to pull together the social media companies and sit down with them and tell them that you have a civic and corporate responsibility,” Adams said. “We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence, we’re allowing it to stay on these sites.”

The mayor went on to say that he’s shocked by the use of social media to “over-proliferate” the violence in communities. “This is contributing to the violence that we are seeing all over the country,” he said. “It is one of the rivers we have to dam.”

He said he plans to hold a meeting with high-profile rappers to address drill rap music.

Adams’ comments regarding the genre came a day after he gave a tearful speech about the death of 18-year-old drill rapper Jayquan McKenley, aka Chii Wvttz.

McKenley was gunned down in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn on Sunday (Feb. 6), according to The New York Post.

“The story of Jayquan breaks my heart. His story tests my spirit. We must do better for people like him,” the mayor said.

In early February, up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo was fatally shot outside his home in Canarsie — hours after signing a recording contract, according to The Post. TDott Woo, born Tajay Dobson, was 22-years-old.

In response to the violence, DJ Drewski announced that he will no longer play “diss/gang” records during his shows on NYC radio station Hot 97. “If ya dissing each other in the songs, don’t even send it to me!” Drewski said via Instagram. “We are losing too many young men and women to the streets!”