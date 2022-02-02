TDott Woo, an affiliate of both Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign, was shot and killed outside of his Brooklyn home on Tuesday (Feb. 1). As the New York Daily News reported, authorities responded to calls of a shooting in the Canarsie neighborhood, where they discovered the 22-year-old with gunshot wounds in his head. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. He was ultimately pronounced dead.

T Dott, born Tahjay Dobson, may seem familiar to fans of Fivio and the late Meet the Woo emcee. He appeared in some of the rappers’ music videos, including the 2019 video for “Big Drip,” and was getting ready to jumpstart his own career. Just days ago, Million Dollar Music deemed the 22-year-old an “official artist” of their team, announcing that he’d officially been signed to their record label.

In the wake of his passing, Million Dollar Music issued a message in which they promised to hold on to their memories with the 22-year-old.

“It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments,” the statement read. “Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTdott Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does. Some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan, but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH.”

Lil Tjay remembered TDott for his energy. “U Iconic gang !! Energy unmatched…,” the Destined 2 Win rapper penned in his Instagram tribute. “We gon miss u forever. Rest eazy guyza.” Bobby Shmurda also honored the 22-year-old in his Instagram Story.

According to the Daily News, TDott’s shooter is at large after he fled the scene in a dark SUV. No arrests have been made.

See the aforementioned posts below.

