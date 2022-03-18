Next Friday (Mar. 25), Fivio Foreign will finally unveil his B.I.B.L.E. album. For one of the las previews before the project drops in full, the Brooklyn spitter releases his latest single today (Mar. 18) titled “Magic City.” With the title being a nod to one of Atlanta’s landmark clubs, who better to assist him with the track than Quavo, and together the two fuse their energies together to create the perfect vibe to send folks off into the weekend:

Real n***as and ratchet bitches (Huh), hundred racks when the racks too skinny (Boss)/ I fuck my bitch and I get back to business (Woo, woo) thinking about turning Brooklyn into Magic City (Huh)/ Ass and titties, like hundreds and fifties (Yeah) bitch I’m going viral, put that on the Bible (Woo)

Last month, Fivio Foreign teamed up with Kanye West and Alicia Keys to unveil his latest single “City of Gods,” which sees production from West alongside The Chainsmokers, Dem Jointz, Ojivolta, Lil Mav, Tweek Tune, Hemz, and AyoAA. Shortly afterwards, the Brooklyn talent delivered his official visual for said track, which is mainly centered around Fivio and Keys’ love for the Big Apple. The album may feature previous loose drops from Fivio like “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Unruly,” and “Story Time.” Although the Migos have been active in recent years, it’s been four years since Quavo released his debut solo LP QUAVO HUNCHO, which saw 19 tracks and additional appearances from 21 Savage, Madonna, Saweetie, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Davido, Kid Cudi, Migos‘ members Offset and Takeoff, and more. The project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 99,000 first-week album equivalent units, and has since earned Quavo and Gold plaque.

Be sure to press play on Fivio Foreign’s “Magic City” featuring Quavo down below.