It’s a New York link up in Nicki Minaj’s brand new single “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign. The brand new drop arrived today (Mar. 25) packaged with an extended version and instrumental, and also follows Nicki Minaj‘s recent two-pack release “Do We Have A Problem?” and “BUSSIN.” On the new “We Go Up” track, Nicki sets the tone as she rides over the drill-heavy beat, which is the comfort zone for her co-star:

Ayo, this week, ‘Rari (‘Rari) next week, Lambo (Lambo)/ Bitch, I’m fly (Fly) I don’t land though (Land though)/ This they funeral, start the service say my name, make ’em nervous/ Uh, you bitches is salty, I give them pressure (I give them pressure) /Uh, you bitches is salty, pass me the pepper (Pass me the pepper)

Uh, you bitches be jacking mе like the Ripper (Likе the Ripper)/ Uh, I am a hustler, I can sell water to flipper uh, I know they teabagging, bitches is testy/ Get you a vacuum, bitches is messy/ Let’s see after all of that surgery, you are still ugly

The new track doesn’t come as a complete surprise for Nicki fans, as she previously posted a snippet of it on Instagram after she decided to cut it from her forthcoming project. “I told Big Fendi this song is scrapped from the album and we just had a hour long argument,” she types.

Very soon, Fivio Foreign will finally unveil his B.I.B.L.E. album. For one of the last previews before the project drops in full, the Brooklyn spitter released his latest single titled “Magic City” featuring Quavo just last week. Last month, Fivio teamed up with Kanye West and Alicia Keys to unveil “City of Gods,” which sees production from West alongside The Chainsmokers, Dem Jointz, Ojivolta, Lil Mav, Tweek Tune, Hemz, and AyoAA.

Be sure to press play on “We Go Up” by Nicki Mina featuring Fivio Foreign down below.