Kanye West is releasing his first single, “City of Gods,” from his scheduled DONDA 2 album tonight (Feb. 10). The track features R&B songstress Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign.

Ye’s reunion with Keys is his first since West produced the classic “You Don’t Know My Name” in 2003. As for Yeezy and Fivio, their collaboration, “Off The Grid,” was one of the standouts on last year’s DONDA. Continuing the chemistry between the two, West is also rumored to be executive producing the drill rapper’s debut album. To the excitement of many fans, Foreign tweeted a very bold statement about Ye.

I ain’t gon Lie Ye gave me the Feature of the Yr.. He was talkin 2 crazy on that verse. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) February 5, 2022

Footage of the trio working on the set for “City of Gods” music video surfaced this week. In the clip, Keys interpolates The Chainsmokers’ song “New York City” and Fivi can be heard rapping, “N***a this my city, welcome to the City of Gods/I’m the king of New York, I’m the n***a that’s really in charge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rapalert2.0

West has been in a legal spat with Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year, over the custody of their children. To add to the messiness of it all, the father of four has been on a press run, arguing that Kim is keeping him from seeing their kids.

On the music side of things, Yeezy has been seen in the studio with frequent collaborators Travis Scott and Big Sean as well as French Montana and A$AP Rocky. Over the weekend, West held a listening party for his new album that was attended by Drake, Offset, Baby Keem and more. Ye was also featured and in the music video for Pusha T‘s new single, “Diet Coke,” which released on Monday (Feb. 7).

With a release date of Feb. 22, it looks like the Future-executive produced DONDA 2 is dropping on time after all.