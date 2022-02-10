By Muktaru Jalloh
  /  02.10.2022

Kanye West is releasing his first single, “City of Gods,” from his scheduled DONDA 2 album tonight (Feb. 10). The track features R&B songstress Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign. 

Ye’s reunion with Keys is his first since West produced the classic “You Don’t Know My Name” in 2003. As for Yeezy and Fivio, their collaboration, “Off The Grid,” was one of the standouts on last year’s DONDA. Continuing the chemistry between the two, West is also rumored to be executive producing the drill rapper’s debut album. To the excitement of many fans, Foreign tweeted a very bold statement about Ye. 

Footage of the trio working on the set for “City of Gods” music video surfaced this week. In the clip, Keys interpolates The Chainsmokers’ song “New York City” and Fivi can be heard rapping, “N***a this my city, welcome to the City of Gods/I’m the king of New York, I’m the n***a that’s really in charge.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @rapalert2.0

West has been in a legal spat with Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year, over the custody of their children. To add to the messiness of it all, the father of four has been on a press run, arguing that Kim is keeping him from seeing their kids.

On the music side of things, Yeezy has been seen in the studio with frequent collaborators Travis Scott and Big Sean as well as French Montana and A$AP Rocky. Over the weekend, West held a listening party for his new album that was attended by Drake, Offset, Baby Keem and more. Ye was also featured and in the music video for Pusha T‘s new single, “Diet Coke,” which released on Monday (Feb. 7).

With a release date of Feb. 22, it looks like the Future-executive produced DONDA 2 is dropping on time after all. 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Alicia Keys
Fivio Foreign
Kanye West

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Best of "Big Facts" 2021: Young Dolph, Birdman, G Herbo and more

It’s been a great year with the “Big Facts” crew! We’re highlighting some of the ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.29.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More