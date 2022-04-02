Fivio Foreign is gearing up to release his debut studio album B.I.B.L.E. (or Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth).

In addition to prepping the highly-anticipated project, Fivi is planning to hit the road on a 17-city U.S. tour.

“I’ve never been on tour, so this is mad exciting for me,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited to go to places I’ve never been and see the reaction from my fans in real life.”

On Instagram, Fivio added: “The greatest show on earth is coming to your city.”

The Fivio Foreign Tour kicks off Friday, May 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex. The “City of Gods” rapper will make stops in Denver, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, LA, and more destinations across the country.

The Brooklyn-bred drill rapper also has three shows scheduled in the State of New York, including one Sunday, May 22 at Irving Plaza in NYC.

As REVOLT previously reported, Fivio revealed that his album B.I.B.L.E. will be released on April 8 in a promo video he shared on social media.

“With this life, right, as a rapper, this is work right? But at the same time this is who you are,” he says in the clip. “You might know me as daddy. You might know me as baby. You might know me as Fivi. You might know me as Maxie. You all know me different. But I’m me. I don’t regret nothing. But even right now all this shit stop, all this shit stop right here, I’m thankful. I’m thankful because it happened.”

Then, the visual reveals all the guest appearances that are confirmed to be on the album. The star-studded roster includes: Alicia Keys, ASAP Rocky, Chloe, Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Coi Leray, Blueface, DJ Khaled, Kaycyy, Lil TJay, Lil Yachty, Polo G, Quavo, Queen Naija, Vory, and Yung Bleu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Fivio Foreign ❄️ (@fivioforeign_8fs)

Check out the Fivio Foreign Tour dates below:

May 6th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (The Grand)

May 8th – Denver, CO – Cervantes

May 10th – Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

May 11th – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

May 13th – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

May 14th – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

May 17th – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

May 18th – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

May 20th – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

May 22nd – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 23rd – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 25th – Atlanta, GA – Believe Music Hall

May 27th – Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 29th – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

June 1st – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

June 3rd – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

June 4th – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

June 6th – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory