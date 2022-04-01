After years of waiting, Fivio Foreign fans are finally receiving the project they’ve been wanting for so long. Recently, the Brooklyn star revealed that his new album, titled B.I.B.L.E. (or Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) will officially arrive April 8. After unveiling the official cover art a few days ago, next up are the features.

In a promo video he posted to his social media, Fivio Foreign shared a taste of what’s to come in this new project. “With this life, right, as a rapper, this is work right? But at the same time this is who you are,” he says in the clip. “You might know me as daddy. You might know me as baby. You might know me as Fivi. You might know me as Maxie. You all know me different. But I’m me. I don’t regret nothing. But even right now all this shit stop, all this shit stop right here, I’m thankful. I’m thankful because it happened.”

Then, the video reveals all the guest appearances that are confirmed to be on the album. The star-studded features roster includes Alicia Keys, ASAP Rocky, Chloe, Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Coi Leray, Blueface, DJ Khaled, Kaycyy, Lil TJay, Lil Yachty, Polo G, Quavo, Queen Naija, Vory, and Yung Bleu.

Fivio Foreign has been busy since hi career kicked off a few years ago. It all began with the 2020 EP 800 B.C. — a project that contained the rapper‘s breakout hit “Big Drip” and its Lil Baby and Quavo-assisted remix. Since then, it’s been nothing but a string of top tier loose singles, including “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Unruly,” “Story Time,” and (most recently) “City Of Gods,” a collaboration alongside Alicia Keys and close cohort Kanye West. The XXL Freshman has also become a hot commodity on the feature circuit, contributing to the likes of Drake, French Montana, Lil Tjay, Nas, Russ Millions, 42 Dugg, Polo G, and Nicki Minaj.

Check out the official trailer for Fivio’s forthcoming project below.