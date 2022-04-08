It is always pleasing to see a new artist hit the scene that puts in the work to keep the buzz going and their name alive. Often times in the past, we have witnessed a number of artists come and go. Whether they were considered “one hit wonders” or simply just couldn’t handle the pressures that came with this business, it happens more times than not. In this case, rapper/singer-songwriter Coi Leray is already off to one hell of a start in her music career and it appears that she will be here to stay! Today (Apr 8), with a couple of hit records under her belt already, the melodic rapper shows why she is a Trendsetter on her debut album.

I don’t speak on to much about my relationships but you will hear about them in this album. That’s for sure. Fuvk these niggas 4/8 Friday — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) April 7, 2022

Age ain’t nothing but a number, according to Coi Leray. Just days before the release of Trendsetter, the “Blick Blick” rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club where she and Charlamagne Tha God got into a friendly debate about her music and who her audience is. “I’m 43, I don’t think your music’s for me,” Charlamagne told Coi, who is 24. “You don’t think my music’s for you? So what do you listen to? So tell me what you listen to,” Coi asked. When pressed for an answer, Charlamagne said he’s been listening to Pusha T’s unreleased album It’s Almost Dry. “Okay, that’s a little dark,” Coi joked before explaining that she has no problem with Push. “I like Pusha T, but my album cover is bright and colorful. You look at Pusha T, it’s black-and-white and dark. So if that’s the type of time you want to be on, you might need to tap over to Trendsetter and listen to it, get some spark in your life, brighten it up.”

Trendsetter is equipped with 20 records and includes features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Nav and more! Take a listen now.