This past weekend, Coi Leray connected with Nicki Minaj for her latest single “Blick Blick,” a booming cut that sees production from Ryan OG, Rocco Did It Again!, Mike Crook, and Dr. Luke. The track did not arrive without some controversy, as Nicki revealed that Benzino’s premature reveal made her decide to pull the collaboration — thankfully, her conversation with Coi following the unintentional debacle changed things for the better:

“I did pull it. … but the label hit me going hard. But rlly I had a private convo w|coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label. I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022…”

Following the release of “Blick Blick,” Lil Kim — an even bigger legend in her own right — decided to give a short-but-pointed opinion on the collaboration, taking to social media to provide her support of the song:

It’s been three years since Lil Kim released her fifth studio album 9, which came with nine songs and additional features from Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild, Rich The Kid, O.T. Genasis, and Rich Girls. Meanwhile, it’s been even longer since Nicki Minaj dropped off her fourth album Queen, which consisted of 19 songs (not counting subsequent deluxe editions of the project), and collaborations alongside Eminem, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, and Foxy Brown — the last of whom had words with Nicki prior to their eventual reconciliation. Currently, Coi Leray is said to be working on her forthcoming debut — said to be titled COI — which is expected to arrive with previous singles like “Anxiety,” “No More Parties” with Lil Durk, “TWINNEM” with DaBaby, “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, and “At The Top with Kodak Black and Mustard.

If you missed it, you can press play on “Blick Blick” here.