Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj are gearing up for the release of their first-ever collaboration. Taking to Instagram on Monday (March 14), the femcees announced their joint song “Blick Blick,” which is scheduled to arrive in just a few days.

“TRENDSETTERS LOADING,” Leray wrote alongside a photo that captures her and Minaj back-to-back with water guns in hand. In Nicki’s post, she further teased the track, boasting about her performance on the verse.

“This verse tho…Whew,” she tweeted. “Is there an emoji for when smthn is givin 10’s across the board?” In another tweet, she warned that the “verse of the year is LOADING.”

The announcement of “Blick Blick” comes weeks after Leray’s father Benzino excitedly revealed that the “No More Parties” star hopped on a track with Nicki for her debut album.

“She’s got the song with Nicki Minaj that’s gonna be coming out that’s gonna be crazy,” he said in a Clubhouse conversation. The comment was later shut down by the Queens native, who insisted she didn’t “have a collab coming with anyone,” and followed by a post in which Leray asserted control over her career.

“It’s my turn, Daddy,” she said in Instagram stories. “I’mma need you to sit the fuck down, grab you some popcorn, enjoy the show and clap for me when it’s time to clap for me. Alright, Daddy? Don’t worry.” Benzino then issued an apology for the premature announcement.

“I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved, I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone,” he wrote. “I know better, it’s a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong, and it will never happen again. Smh.”

According to Leray and Minaj, “Blick Blick” is slated to arrive on Friday (March 18). See the announcements and cover art below.

This verse tho 😆😂 BwahahhHahahaaahahahavnjhd Chi- Ico Lege Que Go Whew 😰 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022

Is there an emoji for when smthn is givin 10’s across the board? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022

🔟🔟🔟 #BlickBlick FRIDAY 3.18.22 Incoming… Verse of the year is LOADING Lemme show you sum rq 🥳 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022