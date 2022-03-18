Coi Leray has commemorated her first-ever collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Blick Blick,” by getting a new tattoo.

Hours before the track arrived on Friday (March 18), Leray revealed her new Minaj-inspired wrist tattoo on Instagram.

“TRENDSETTER BARBIE,” she captioned the post. The tattoo appears to be a pink silhouette of a Barbie doll, a nod to one of Minaj’s alter egos. The ink also includes the date “3.18.22,” marking the release date of their collaboration.

“BLICK BLICK FT. THE QUEEN [Nicki Minaj]. I wish that I can have this moment for life,” Leray continued. “This moment is stuck with me 4EVER!”

Minaj gave her stamp of approval on the tatt in the post’s comments and revealed she also has Barbie-inspired ink.

“It say BARBIE on my wrist tat,” the Queen spitter wrote. “It’s dope! Love that color pink. Almost time mama! let’s go!!! #BlickBlick.”

On Twitter, Minaj also praised Leray’s “Blick Blick” bars, tweeting, “Did Coi body that or did Coi body that? I was in love with her verse the second I heard it. No way I wasn’t stealing her outro flow.”

“Blick Blick” follows Leray’s January single, “Anxiety.” Last month, she shared a tweet that caused fans to think she may be retiring from music.

“To all my trendsetters, I’m sorry I let you down. I don’t have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I’m brain dead,” she wrote at the time. “I pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving. Don’t know when I’ll be back but I don’t even want to think about it. I love you for life.”

However, her career now seems to be back in full swing. See Leray’s new Minaj-inspired tattoo commemorating their song “Blick Blick” on Instagram below.