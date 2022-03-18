Today (Mar. 18), Coi Leray teams up with Nicki Minaj for her latest single “Blick Blick,” which sees the flexing their wealth and sexual prowess over some booming production:

“I said, ‘Uh, push it, push it, click-click,’ yeah, pop up on a opp, watch it blick, blick, yeah, want a bad bitch like me? Keep on wishin’, baby, bust it open, first you gotta kiss it, baby, yeah, want another nigga, I go fishing, baby, yeah, I never let these broke ass niggas fix me, baby, yeah, I hop on top and ride that dick, he actin’ lazy, get this pussy soakin’ wet, it’s drippin’ like a navy, yeah, yeah, I call him big daddy, he call me Lil Baby…”

The single arrives after some unintentional controversy courtesy of Coi‘s father Benzino, who prematurely announced the collaboration during a chat on the social media app Clubhouse. Thankfully, Nicki decided to move forward with the song, and all parties have seemingly landed on the same page — specifically in regards to Benzino and his star daughter:

My dad has to realize that I’m my own person. Not only am I am artist, but ima young black WOMEN FIRST and he has to understand his actions and what he does can possibly affect me overall as a brand. Most important part of it all is , all this is bringing me and him closer 🙏🆑💖 — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 14, 2022

“Blick Blick” follows a string of loose singles from Coi Leray, all of which are hopefully paving the way for her official debut LP (said to be titled COI). These including the runaway hit “No More Parties” with Lil Durk, along with others like “Bout Me,” “Okay Yeah!,” “At The Top” with Kodak Black and Mustard, “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” with fellow 2021 XXL Freshman Pooh Shiesty, “TWINNEM” with DaBaby, and the most recent drop “Anxiety.” In a past interview with REVOLT, Leray spoke on why it takes time to bring a debut album to fruition:

“I want to make sure that the way I tell my story is exactly how it needs to be. As long as it needs to take, that’s what the f**k it’s going to be. The day that I do tell my story and drop the project, it’s going to fucking go crazy.”

With that, you can enjoy “Blick Blick” below.