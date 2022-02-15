After a few years of grinding and setting trends, Coi Leray is taking some time away from music. In what appears to be an announcement of her musical hiatus, the “No More Parties” singer apologized to her fans for any disappointments while encouraging them to keep striving toward their dreams.

“To all my trendsetters, I’m sorry I let you down. I don’t have it in me to keep pushing. I feel like I’m brain dead,” she tweeted on Tuesday (Feb. 15). “I pray that everyone continues to keep setting trends and striving. Don’t know when I’ll be back but I don’t even want to think about it. I love you for life.”

While Coi Leray has been fortunate to see her songs chart on Billboard and occasionally trend on TikTok, the singer’s musical journey has not been an easy ride. Throughout the course of her career, she’s been faced with criticism about her music, her sound and her body and has seen multiple album delays. Most recently, she admitted that she’s experienced depression.

“Kind of been a rough year, even though I made millions, It came with a lot of depression.” Coi wrote in December while promoting her single “Medicine. She also gave fans an update on her upcoming project, which was unfortunately delayed multiple times. “This new year is going to be one of the biggest years of my life,” she tweeted. “My album is going to be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world. I can promise you on that.”

Coi Leray’s announcement comes months after she revealed she nearly gave up on her career. She credited Lil Durk for encouraging her to keep on with her music.

“Almost gave up one day and he told me don’t ever stop,” Coi previously wrote of Durk. “Most artist show love from a distance on some weird shit, but this man right here believed in me, believe[d] in ‘No More Parties’ and been behind me ever since. He know a star when he see one, and I just wanna thank you for all your support. OTF FOREVER.”

Prayers up for Coi Leray. See her tweet below.