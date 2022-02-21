YG is showing off his new ink, which he got in remembrance of his late friend and collaborator, Slim 400. On Sunday (Feb. 20), the Compton native posted a photo of his tribute calf tattoo, which is an almost entirely black-and-white portrait of Slim, except for the rapper’s red bandana.

“[Slim 400] brazy blood, love you P Treez!” he captioned a picture of the new ink on his Instagram Story.

As reported by REVOLT, Slim was tragically shot and killed last December in Inglewood, California. Police found the 33-year-old with gunshot wounds and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just two years prior, Slim was also attacked while visiting his family in Compton. Speaking with a Los Angeles radio station at the time, the “Piru” rapper revealed he was “ambushed” by driveby shooters and said one of his family members risked their own life to drag him to safety. He was shot a total of nine times during the attack.

“I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it,” Slim said at the time. “I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting… My family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there.”

Slim was known for his longtime affiliation with YG, which included their collaborated tracks, “Twist My Fingaz,” “When I Was Gone,” “Word Is Bond” and more.

The “Scared Money” rapper was also one of the pallbearers at Slim’s funeral service last month. At the ceremony, YG and others carried Slim’s casket to his final resting place. See how YG honored his late friend on Twitter below.