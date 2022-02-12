Three people were shot Saturday (Feb. 12) morning outside a party hosted by Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

Gunshots rang out on the 400 block of La Cienega Blvd. — in front of The Nice Guy — around 2:45 a.m. PST, REVOLT confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bieber reportedly brought an after-party to the popular Italian restaurant after performing at the Pacific Design Center earlier on for a pre-Super Bowl-themed event.

The LAPD said that the victims included a 19-year-old male, a 60-year-old male, and a 24-year-old male. The gunshots followed a fight outside the venue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the 19-year-old and the 60-year-old to a local hospital, police say. And the 24-year-old left the scene, later on, to go to a hospital.

The LAPD stated all victims are in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation. No suspects have been announced by the department, however, TMZ is reporting that the fight broke out nearby several rappers.

The outlet states Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Gunna attended the after-party and were standing nearby when the altercation started. Kodak allegedly was involved in the fight.

Bieber’s headlining performance, earlier on in the night, was a part of Revolve and The h.wood Group’s two-day, invite-only “Homecoming Weekend” events.

Night one also included a DJ set from Marshmello, and performances by DJ Tay James, WE THE BAND, DJ Fred Matters and Devin Lucien.

Drake is set to perform on night two.

“Homecoming Weekend” is among a slew of entertainment events leading up to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday (Feb. 13).

On Friday (Feb. 11), Shaquille O’ Neal also hosted a carnival-themed event, dubbed “Shaq’s Fun House,” at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles. Lil Wayne and Diplo performed there.