Last week, Coi Leray teamed up with Nicki Minaj her catchy new single “Blick Blick,” which is expected to appear on her debut LP COI. Yesterday (Mar. 23), the rising star was spotted on the red carpet for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Nicki used the moment to praise her fellow collaborator on Instagram:

“Unique style … Comfortable in her OWN skin & body … Sexy while being completely covered … Not afraid to be FUN & playful … Face not looking 20 years older than her real age … STANDS OUT FROM THE CROWD even on the RED CARPET … Wish I had this confidence @ this age. You go mama.”

In addition, Nicki also gave thanks to stations for spinning “Blick Blick,” which she revealed is currently number one on urban and rhythmic radio. Coi can also be seen returning the love in the post’s comments.

“Blick Blick” follows a string of well-received singles from Coi, including “Bout Me,” “Okay Yeah!,” “No More Parties” with Lil Durk, “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, “Anxiety,” and “At The Top” with Kodak Black and Mustard. Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Nicki liberated her fourth studio album Queen, a 19-song body of work with contributions from Labrinth, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and Foxy Brown. Last year, the hip hop legend did re-release her classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which added on the newer cuts “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Drake, “Fractions,” and a remix of Skillibeng’s runaway hit “Crocodile Teeth.” More recently, Nicki teamed up with Lil Baby for two new singles, “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.”

Check out Nicki Minaj‘s Instagram post about Coi Leray below. With the incoming success of “Blick Blick,” it’s hopeful that a release date for COI — and for an up and coming Nicki album — will arrive soon.