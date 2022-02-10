By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.10.2022

TikTok is facing backlash following their alleged neglect of Black creators at their Black History Month celebration. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), the social media platform conducted an exclusive Zoom chat featuring Nicki Minaj. Hundreds of influencers from the app were invited to join, but with an alleged cap of 300 people, only a fraction was allowed into the event. The lucky participants engaged in a Q&A session with Nicki, but according to many of the Black attendees, they were given fewer opportunities to ask the rapper questions compared to their non-Black counterparts.

Enraged by the blind eye turned to Black creators during a Black History Month event, many of the influencers took to social media to vent their frustrations. “I don’t know why I’m surprised non-black creators felt entitled to steal a spot into the TikTok Black creator meet-up with Nicki Minaj for Black History month,” said Black creator Niccoya. “It’s almost as if they steal our dances, trends, and content why would they stop at our invites?”

In another tweet, @reisdentshawol shared her discontent with a particular question asked by one of the non-Black influencers. “I really can’t believe a non-black Tik tok creator asked Nicki Minaj what it’s like to be a Black woman TF?! I’m honestly upset for the black TikTok creators who went to this meeting/event.”

With the influx of reactions from Black TikTokers, Nicki got wind of the tweets and promised to make it up with another event.

“I hear you guys. I heard what y’all were saying and let me see if I can schedule something else for you guys,” Nicki said on Instagram. “Trust me, I heard y’all loud and clear.” Her response was met by praise from the Black creators.

“I hate the event had to go the way it did, but thank you Nicki Minaj for giving us amazing advice as black creators and supporting us on the platform,” Niccoya tweeted.

See the aforementioned tweets below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Black History
Nicki Minaj

Trending
Bet On Black

Black Impact | 'Bet on Black'

With one competition left before the final round, the judges – now joined by DJ ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2022
Beyond The Streamer

TheCaramelGamer | 'Beyond the Streamer'

Barrie Forrester-Smith (aka TheCaramelGamer), a born and raised South African streamer now residing in the UK, ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.28.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More