In recent times, there has been a number of dope rappers to hit the scene and Fivio Foreign is for sure one of the hottest today. You have to be a different kind of breed to provide consistent bangers from singles and features without even having a full length LP released. With social media and streaming reaching new heights every day, we all live in a climate where music is here today and gone tomorrow. Despite the fact, the New York rapper has proven to the world that he’s very capable of defying the odds set against him in this industry. Today (Apr 8), Fivio Foreign unveils his highly anticipated debut album B.I.B.L.E.

Im just over here listen’n to the Bible.. I can’t wait for y’all to hear this shit 😩 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) April 5, 2022

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn rapper released the B.I.B.L.E. documentary to coincide with the release of his LP. Directed by Sam Balaban, the 11-minute film peels back the layers of the “Big Drip” rapper’s life, showing his family, his creative process and, most importantly, how he’s dealt with the loss of those close to him, including his mother. “I’ve been losing family members and people around me all my life,” he says in one somber scene. “That was something that was always present — death. God took my mother from me. Them type of moments, you kinda question God a little bit. But you shouldn’t, because everything happens for a reason. We get sad, but we understand that’s just a part of life.”

To add some sauce to the album, Ye took on the executive producer role. Laced with a total of 17 records, B.I.B.L.E. includes features from Quavo, Ye, Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Vory, DJ Khaled, Polo G and more! Check it out now.