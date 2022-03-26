Fans are worried about CHIKA after the “My Power” rapper posted cryptic messages on her Instagram account this morning (March 26).

“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump,” she begins before adding, “not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. that’s the thing about having a fucked up brain.”

CHIKA goes on to say, “i know you guys are tired of me holding back. it’s draining & sad. it looks like crying wolf. but it is not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way.”

The alarming message continues with, “i do not want anyone to forgive me. except my best friend Cole & my immediate family. Mom dad [sisters], that’s it. they shouldn’t have to hurt when remembering me.”

CHIKA mentions that she recently came across a “nice lady” in Minnesota who gave her a hug and thanked her saying, “you’re someone’s angel. you’re going to save someone’s life, just not mine.”

Before ending her social media posts, CHIKA tells her followers to find her body in “Madison.”

In April 2021, the artist announced that she would be taking time away from the spotlight to focus on her mental health. The previous year, CHIKA was included in XXL’s Freshman Class and received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

CHIKA is not alone in her struggles with the pressures that the music industry can bring. Earlier this week Doja Cat “quit” music in a Twitter rant after fans accused her of not giving them enough attention. Saweetie had also previously admitted to suffering from PTSD after participating in a freestyle at a New York radio station where she felt the host put her on the spot to purposely bully her. R&B singer Teyana Taylor announced her retirement from music as well after feeling “unappreciated,” but returned this week for “one night only” to support an all-female show.

It’s important to remember that artists are people too and they have feelings and have to handle stressful situations just like the rest of us — with their issues often magnified under fame’s microscope. We continue to hope that everything is okay with CHIKA.

Stay with us for updates as this is a developing story.