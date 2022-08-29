During last night’s (Aug. 28) MTV VMAs, Gatorade debuted a commercial paying tribute to tennis star Serena Williams. The ad was narrated by none other than Beyoncé. The pair have been friends for many years, with Williams even making a few appearances in the “Church Girl” singer’s past music videos and performances.

The commercial featured Beyoncé sharing sweet words ahead of Williams’ final tennis match before she retires from the sport. Tonight (Aug. 29), Williams will hit the court for her final U.S. Open. As the ad begins, a young Black girl is seen watching the athlete on television. “When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started. At love,” Beyoncé began.

“A love that started a movement. A movement to always love exactly who you are. To be so in love with your identity that your very essence cannot be contained,” she continued. The commercial showed images of women coming together and dominating various sports like fencing, weight lifting and football. Beyoncé reminds women “to cherish every muscle and every curve your body exhibits.” The Houston native ends by saying, “She has started a movement — to realize you can do anything if you have self-love.”

Fans loved seeing the pair come together again for such a positive message. “If it’s one thing Beyoncé gone do, she gone support Serena Williams,” one person tweeted. The post contained a retweet of the official Gatorade commercial.

As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this month, Williams announced she was “evolving away from tennis.” In an exclusive interview with Vogue, she said, “I have never liked the word retirement … Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” The married mother of one recently partnered with Cash App for a campaign to promote “financial independence, education and accessibility.”