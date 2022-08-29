As Lizzo graced the stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs last night (Aug. 28), she had strong words for body-shaming critics. Comedian Aries Spears recently sat down for an interview with “Art of Dialogue” and when asked about Lizzo’s music, he instead chose to focus on her weight. “I can’t get past the fact that she looks like the s**t emoji,” he said. His uncalled-for comments quickly went viral.

During the interview, Spears claimed that while he isn’t “the most in-shape n**ga in the world,” Lizzo is “built like a plate of mashed potatoes.” While winning in the Video for Good category at the MTV VMAs last night for her hit song “About Damn Time,” Lizzo thought it was the perfect time to address the haters. “I want to thank say thank you so much for supporting me and loving on me,” she said to the audience. She continued, “And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press. You know what? I’m not gonna say nothing.”

However, Lizzo quickly changed her tune. “They be like, Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back? ‘Cause b**ch I’m winning, h**. Big b**ch is winning, h**! Best revenge is your paper, b**ch!” she added before leaving the stage. The “Good as Hell” artist posted a clip of her acceptance speech to her Instagram account and allowed her caption to serve as a reminder. “WE DON’T CLAP BACK NO MORE — WE JUST KEEP WINNING. BIG B**CHES WINNING,” she wrote. After throwing in a trophy emoji, she added, “SOUFWESSS HEAUX.”

Fans on social media were proud of the “Cuz I Love You” singer for standing up for herself. “Lizzo having the last laugh, per usual, is everything,” one person wrote. Another said, “Watching Lizzo dancing and singing with ease, makes those Aries Spears [comments] even more funny. All it took was Aries saying a few words before he started gasping for air and sweating. He should be ashamed of himself.”

Lizzo having the last laugh, per usual, is everything. #VMAs — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 29, 2022

Watching Lizzo dancing and singing with ease, makes those Aries Spears comment even more funny. All it took was Aries saying a few words before he started gasping for air and sweating. He should be ashamed of himself.#VMAs pic.twitter.com/NCNImeCLy9 — KRYSTLE (@AKASeKretS43) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Lizzo is twerking and jumping around onstage while playing a whole ass wind instrument and this man is dealing with labored breathing just sitting and hating. https://t.co/BfKSvG0ipa — #FreeMarvinGuy (@GNCordova) August 27, 2022