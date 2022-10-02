Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.02.2022

Bad Bunny wrapped the U.S. leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour” on Saturday (Oct. 1) with a bang when he was joined by Cardi B on stage at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. 

The two artists previously collaborated on the 2018 banger “I Like It” featuring J Balvin. The New York rapper performed the aforementioned record as well as her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Following the performance, Cardi tweeted, “I was just at this stadium for the Super Bowl not long ago. There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert than the Super Bowl! Literally artist goal!” The stadium boasts a capacity of 70,000; but the venue can expand to accommodate upward of 100,000 patrons. 

Saturday was a monumental day for the reggaetón superstar as it was officially declared Bad Bunny Day in LA. “Bad Bunny’s cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come,” said City Councilman Kevin de Leon while making the declaration. See Cardi’s tweet raving about Bunny’s packed out show below.

The performance marked his second show in LA Friday night’s performance was equally as explosive and included special guest Ivy Queen. According to Variety, Bunny had the top-grossing tour in the country for the month of August. The South American leg of his tour consists of 22 stops. The first will be held on Oct. 21 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a sky-rocketed journey to the top of the pop charts. His latest album, Un Verano San Ti, held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s 200 Chart for eight consecutive weeks. In 2020 and 2021, he was named one of Spotify’s most streamed artists. Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, his next career milestone is starring in Marvel’s upcoming flick El Muerto as a wrestler. The film is expected to be released in Jan. 2024.

Check out some of the clips from Saturday’s show below.

