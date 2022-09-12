Over the weekend, it was revealed that Bad Bunny‘s latest album Un Verano Sin Ti returned to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 99,500 album-equivalent units sold in the past week. This achievement marks the 10th nonconsecutive time that Un Verano Sin Ti has topped the aforementioned chart, surpassing the Encanto soundtrack’s nine-week run as the most overall for 2022. This is also the first time in over a year that an album managed to spend 10 weeks in pole position, the previous being Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Un Verano Sin Ti (which translates to “A Summer Without You”) first made landfall back in May, complete with 23 songs and additional features from Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, The Marías, and Buscabulla. The project debuted with 274,000 first-week units and — in addition to the Billboard 200 — topped Billboard’s Independent Albums and Top Latin Albums charts. Un Verano Sin Ti was just as much of a hit in Spain, topping the Promusicae albums chart and crossing the platinum certification mark three times over in the European country.

Currently, Bad Bunny is in the midst of his “World’s Hottest Tour,” which kicked off last month and will continue to travel throughout the Americas until December. You can check out the remaining dates for said tour below, along with a stream of Un Verano Sin Ti.

“World’s Hottest Tour” remaining dates:

Sept. 14: Oakland – RingCentral Coliseum (with Alesso)

Sept. 17-18: San Diego – PETCO Park (with Alesso)

Sept. 23-24: Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium (with Alesso)

Sept. 28: Phoenix – Chase Field (with Alesso)

Sept. 30 – Oct. 1: Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium (with Diplo)

Oct. 21: Santo Domingo, DR – Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

Oct. 28: Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

Nov. 4: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

Nov. 11: Asuncion, Paraguay – Estadio La Nueva Olla

Nov. 13: Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

Nov. 16: Quito, Ecuador – Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Nov. 18-19: Medellin, Colombia – Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Nov. 22: Panama City, Panama – Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

Nov. 24: San Jose, Costa Rica – Estadio Nacional

Nov. 26: San Salvador, El Salvador – Estadio Cuscatlán

Nov. 29: San Pedro Sula, Honduras – Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

Dec. 1: Guatemala City, Guatemala – Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

Dec. 3: Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA

Dec.9: Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio Azteca