The Marvel universe is expanding. Yesterday (April 25), Grammy-winning Latino superstar Bad Bunny was announced as El Muerto. Fans of the comics may have seen his character alongside Spider-Man in a story or two.

Last night Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance at a Sony panel during CinemaCon to share the great news.

“With this opportunity to bring El Muerto to life. It’s amazing, it’s incredible.” He continued, “I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me and it will be epic.”

Sony Pictures is calling the live-action film the first standalone movie of its kind to star a Latinx person.

El Muerto — also known as Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez — is a pro wrestler who battled Spider-Man during a wrestling match for charity. El Muerto was stung by Spider-Man in the fight when Marvel character El Dorado took advantage of the situation and attempted to kill El Muerto. However, Spider-Man stepped in just in the knick of time before he and El Muerto defeated El Dorado.

He gains his powers of ​​endurance and super strength from a mask that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

Marvel describes El Muerto’s backstory by saying, “Each wrestler had to prove themselves to their oppressor, el Dorado, so that they could remain alive and keep their powers. When Marcus Estrada presented his son Juan Carlos to el Dorado, Juan Carlos cowered in terror, unwilling to fight him. Marcus Estrada sacrificed his life to try and save Juan Carlos. Out of respect for his father’s courage, el Dorado granted Juan Carlos ten years to travel and to become brave, and then to duel a masked wrestler and unmask him.”

This won’t be the “Lo Siento BB” singer’s first time on the big screen. The artist has previously been featured on “Narcos: Mexico” and will star alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, which has a July 29 release date.