Photo: Get
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.18.2022

If you haven’t seen Kendrick Lamar’s “The Big Steppers Tour” yet, you’re in luck, and you won’t even need to leave your house. 

According to a Variety report on Tuesday (Oct. 18), Amazon announced that it will exclusively livestream Kendrick’s sold-out Saturday (Oct. 22) Paris show through Amazon Music and Prime Video. The stream will start at 2 p.m. ET and be available in 240 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, Lamar’s performance will be available on-demand following the event.

Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip hop for Amazon Music, shared the following statement: “As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing Good Kid, m.A.A.d City for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be. Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy & specials at Amazon Studios, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and groundbreaking artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event. We continue to be the home for talent and creating special opportunities for our global customers to experience their awe-inspiring creativity.”

The event will mark the 10th anniversary of Lamar’s monumentally influential album, Good Kid, m.A.A.d City. It will also give fans an in-depth look at the rapper’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

