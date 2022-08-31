This year continues to be a big one for Kendrick Lamar. The Compton, California native’s recent project has just become the first rap album to surpass one billion streams on Spotify in 2022, Chart Data reports.

On Tuesday (Aug. 30), it was announced that tracks from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers like “N95,” “Die Hard,” and “Rich Spirit” played a huge role in helping the album reach the milestone with a combined 275,848,330 streams. It is also anticipated that the project should be eligible for platinum certification by the end of the year. To date, the 35-year-old’s fifth studio album has sold more than 500,000 units.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lamar recently opened up about how rapping has truly helped his expansion of self. “[Not gonna lie] Jesus, Jojo and Mary. Took a n**ga 20 years to find ‘mother I sober’,” he wrote in a caption shared to Instagram accompanied by old photos. “Rap has truly helped my expansion of self. Beyond the perception of who I believed to be. On Jojo. Music is air to a young n**ga at this point. Mr. Morale. The catalyst of my self expression. I’ll never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection. The piano. My fans.”

.@kendricklamar‘s ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) August 30, 2022

Lamar’s U.S. leg of his “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour” kicked off early this summer. Concertgoers have been met with performances by Lamar as well as Baby Keem, who is featured on the project. Fans in Florida were also surprised with an appearance from Kodak Black, who joined him to perform their “Silent Hill” track during 2022 Rolling Loud Miami. Aside from breaking records on Spotify, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers landed Lamar his fourth No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with first-week numbers amounting to 295,000 album-equivalent units sold.