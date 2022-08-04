Currently, Kendrick Lamar is wowing the masses across the country with his “Big Steppers Tour.” Taking a quick break, the Compton star decided to share a wealth of photos from past dates on Instagram, showing soon-to-be attendees what they can expect from him and his supporting acts Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

In addition to the many snaps, Lamar also penned a heartfelt message that reflects on the tour, his career, and music as a whole:

“[Not gonna lie] jesus jojo and mary. took a n**ga twenty years to find mother i sober. rap has truly helped my expansion of self. beyond the perception of who I believed to be. on jojo. music is air to a young n**ga at this point. mr morale. the catalyst of my self expression. ill never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection. the piano. my fans.”

He continued:

“[The] stories of reconciliation i hear from penitentiaries to small villages. Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. find your children type s**t. sitting in the corner like an old book. im forever underground. infratrating the mainstream a la carte. these cities will beautiful to watch. on jojo. ily…”

Back in May, Lamar liberated his long-awaited fifth studio LP Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. That project consisted of 18 songs and additional appearances from Kodak Black, Blxst, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Taylour Paige, and more. As with previous efforts, Mr. Morale was met with universal acclaim from fans and critics alike, landing Lamar his fourth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 295,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Shortly after its arrival, the equally well-received loose cut “The Heart Part 5” was added to the album’s overall tracklist. Head over to Lamar’s Instagram to take a look at the aforementioned tour pics.