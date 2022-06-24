Yesterday saw Louis Vuitton presenting their Spring-Summer 2023 line via a colorful showcase during Paris Fashion Week. Taking place within the Cour Carrée of the Louvre, the event began with an incredible performance from Florida A&M University’s famed Marching 100 band. The music then switched to the instrumental for Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers standout “Savior (Interlude),” with the Compton rapper shouting out Virgil Abloh while seated next to Dave Free and Naomi Campbell. London star Dave, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and JAY-Z’s right hand Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith could be spotted nearby as models began to make their way around the bright yellow pathway.
In addition to “Savior (Interlude),” Kendrick also gave relaxed-yet-powerful renditions of “Savior,” “Rich Spirit,” and “N95” before the Marching 100 returned to close out the show. The entire spectacle was both a big success for Louis Vuitton and a fitting tribute to the brand’s late artistic director, who tragically passed back in November following a private bout with cardiac angiosarcoma.
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers made landfall in May with 18 songs — 19 if you include the digital bonus “The Heart Part 5” — and additional contributions from Blxst, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more. As with the previous releases within his discography, Mr. Morale was met with universal acclaim, becoming Lamar‘s fourth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 295,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Next month, Lamar, Keem, and newly-minted pgLang artist Tanna Leone will hit the road for “The Big Steppers Tour” in promotion of the album. Check out a full stream of the Louis Vuitton showcase and “The Big Steppers Tour” dates below.
“The Big Stepper Tour” dates:
July 19: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
July 21: Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 22: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 23: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 24: Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
July 27: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 29: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 31: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 2: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Aug. 4: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Aug. 5: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 6: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Aug. 7: Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
Aug. 9: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 12: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 13: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 14: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 16: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 19: Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 20: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 21: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Aug. 23: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 24: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 26: Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 27: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug. 30: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 31: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 1: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sept. 6: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University