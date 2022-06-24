Yesterday saw Louis Vuitton presenting their Spring-Summer 2023 line via a colorful showcase during Paris Fashion Week. Taking place within the Cour Carrée of the Louvre, the event began with an incredible performance from Florida A&M University’s famed Marching 100 band. The music then switched to the instrumental for Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers standout “Savior (Interlude),” with the Compton rapper shouting out Virgil Abloh while seated next to Dave Free and Naomi Campbell. London star Dave, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and JAY-Z’s right hand Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith could be spotted nearby as models began to make their way around the bright yellow pathway.

In addition to “Savior (Interlude),” Kendrick also gave relaxed-yet-powerful renditions of “Savior,” “Rich Spirit,” and “N95” before the Marching 100 returned to close out the show. The entire spectacle was both a big success for Louis Vuitton and a fitting tribute to the brand’s late artistic director, who tragically passed back in November following a private bout with cardiac angiosarcoma.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers made landfall in May with 18 songs — 19 if you include the digital bonus “The Heart Part 5” — and additional contributions from Blxst, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more. As with the previous releases within his discography, Mr. Morale was met with universal acclaim, becoming Lamar‘s fourth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 295,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Next month, Lamar, Keem, and newly-minted pgLang artist Tanna Leone will hit the road for “The Big Steppers Tour” in promotion of the album. Check out a full stream of the Louis Vuitton showcase and “The Big Steppers Tour” dates below.

“The Big Stepper Tour” dates:

July 19: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

July 21: Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 22: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 23: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 24: Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

July 27: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 29: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 31: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 2: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Aug. 4: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 5: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 6: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 7: Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Aug. 9: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 12: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 14: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 16: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug. 19: Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 20: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 21: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Aug. 23: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 24: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 26: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 27: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug. 30: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 31: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 1: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 6: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University