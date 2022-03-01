Celebrities flocked to the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (Feb. 28), which marked the fashion house’s first runway show since the death of its founder, Virgil Abloh. Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell, Idris Elba and more attended the showcase to pay tribute to the late fashion pioneer, who sadly passed away from cancer last November.

Photos from the event found Rihanna and Rocky sitting in the front row at the showcase. The mother-to-be stunned in a peach leather minidress and sandals, while Rocky donned an all-black outfit.

Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid and more walked in the runway show; as well as Serena Williams and Jim Jones.

On social media, Williams said she was “so grateful to show love to my friend.”

“I had an unbelievable time walking in the [Off-White] show,” the tennis superstar said in a post. “Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection that he was still a part of was something I could not miss.”

“Thank you for the opportunity,” she added.

Jones also posted about his high fashion experience on Instagram, writing, “Safe to say I’m a professional model… I had a blast even when u out ur element if u confident they always in ur element #runwaySTEPPa.”

In another post, he added, “RiP [Virgil Abloh] u kept ur word even in heaven.”

The collection was called “Spaceship Earth: an Imaginary Experience” and marked a new chapter for Off-White, the brand wrote on Instagram.

“A manifesto for his democratic and inclusive fashion revolution, this disruptive debut ‘high fashion’ collection conceived and designed by Virgil takes the establishment’s most sacred symbols and turns them on their head,” their post read.

See photos and videos from the Paris Fashion Week show on social media below.

