Kendrick Lamar has released the “N95” music video. It’s the first track off his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers to receive the visual treatment.

The “N95” video arrived on YouTube Saturday (May 14) afternoon. It’s directed by Kendrick and his business partner Dave Free. The duo also credits their multi-faceted agency pgLang as the production company behind the eccentric video.

There are several religious references in the video including crosses hanging on walls in a room, Kendrick hovering above water with his arms held out like Jesus on the cross, and K Dot’s godly flow of course. Baby Keem also makes a cameo in the predominately black-and-white offering.

The phrase, “THIS SHIT HARD” flashes on the screen throughout the video a few times as well, but the added reminder isn’t needed. It’s a layered visual that hopefully Kendrick will break down for us in the future.

Free teased the video on Friday (May 13) via Twitter. He also tagged Accra, Ghana perhaps indicating the location where the video was shot.

Earlier this week, Kendrick released the fifth installment of “The Heart” series in audio and visual form. The second it dropped, the internet nearly crashed. With his dynamic wordplay and cadences, the visual added great substance with his deep fakes that appeared with certain bars.

He transforms into Kanye West, Will Smith, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett along with the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant. It was probably one of the most creative approaches to a visual and he certainly nailed it on the head.

K Dot is also hitting the road for the official “The Big Steppers Tour,” which is set to kick off in July. Kendrick’s live show will make its way around the world, and come to a close in December in New Zealand. Baby Keem will be performing as a supporting act on all dates and Tanna Leone will join the crew for select shows.

In the meantime, check out the “N95” video below: