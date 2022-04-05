By Terzel Ron
  /  04.05.2022

The Grammys has been catching heat for their categorization of legendary fashion icon Virgil Abloh as a “hip-hop fashion designer.”

The 2022 Grammys tried to pay homage to Abloh, who died in November at the age of 41 after a two-year battle with cancer. However, the language they used to do so was off-putting to many.

Fans of the fashion designer took issue with his portrayal during the memorandum portion of the Grammys. Twitter exploded with allegations of type-casting and trying to box in Alboh’s talents, claiming the label was “disrespectful.”

According to one Twitter user, it was “very disrespectful for the Grammys to call Virgil Abloh a “hip hop fashion designer”… the micro aggressive racism we see in fashion and entertainment today still baffles me.”

Abloh was a globally renowned fashion designer that founded his label Off-White in 2012. After the massive success of the brand, Abloh led partnerships with Nike, Ikea, and more. Virgil earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2002. He went on to intern at Fendi with Kanye West in 2009. Virgil became the creative director of West’s DONDA creative agency in 2010. In March of 2017, he became the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

Project Maybach, Abloh’s collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, was revealed earlier this week after being announced last October. The luxury sedan boasts beige and black colors, 20-inch wheels, and an accompanying apparel line in collaboration with Off-White. He created numerous scholarships for young black creatives. In addition to being a prolific fashion designer, Abloh was an architect, director, DJ, husband, and father.

On Nov. 28, Abloh’s family confirmed his death to “a rare, aggressive form of cancer” called cardiac angiosarcoma. He underwent “numerous challenging treatments” all while continuing his work in fashion and art.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Virgil Abloh

Trending
Interest

Meet Anya Dillard, a young, gifted and Black leader fighting for change in her community

Chosen as one of McDonald’s “Future 22,” Dillard is an activist undaunted by the size ...
By Jess Sims
  /  03.30.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT goes behind the scenes at the 2022 Oscars | REVOLT Black News Weekly

In this segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” REVOLT Entertainment Correspondent Kennedy Rue takes us ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.01.2022
View More