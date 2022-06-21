Tyler has never been afraid to pay homage and give credit where its due, especially to the goats of hip-hop. The Flower Boy artist appears to be a firm believer in giving people their flowers while they can still smell them. He’s previously openly talked about his love for DJ Drama, Westside Gunn, Jadakiss and more.

Recently, Tyler touched on all the feels Kendrick’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers gave him during the “All Star Series” conversation with Converse that was held in Paris. He discussed Kendrick’s vulnerability and the importance of being honest and having the courage to openly talk about emotions. “I think honesty is awesome — with yourself, with [other] people… I think when you’re making something, it doesn’t have to be so obvious, but just being honest with how you’re approaching shit is when the best shit comes,” he said.

K. Dot is especially vulnerable on personal and confessional tracks like “Mother I Sober,” “Family Ties” and “Auntie Diaries,” an honestly that some fans can’t handle and sometimes shy away from. “N*ggas don’t know how to give each other hugs and I hope we get past that. We will, though. The younger kids is like, ‘What’s up, bro? You good?’ We gotta cut the bullshit and just start being super open and honest. And that’s what Kendrick just did with his new album,” the Odd Future artist continued.

“I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uhhh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie.’ And keep forgetting and numbing the shit that he’s talking about.”

Tyler added that he can see through the tough exterior that artists sometimes hide behind in order to disguise battles they may be facing. While the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper openly talks about his admiration for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, he has also taken to social media outlets like Twitter in which he shamelessly quotes Kendrick lyrics and will probably continue to do so.

Check out Tyler praising Kendrick’s new album below.