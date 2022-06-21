By Deniqua Campbell
  /  06.21.2022

Tyler has never been afraid to pay homage and give credit where its due, especially to the goats of hip-hop. The Flower Boy artist appears to be a firm believer in giving people their flowers while they can still smell them. He’s previously openly talked about his love for DJ Drama, Westside Gunn, Jadakiss and more.

Recently, Tyler touched on all the feels Kendrick’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers gave him during the “All Star Series” conversation with Converse that was held in Paris. He discussed Kendrick’s vulnerability and the importance of being honest and having the courage to openly talk about emotions. “I think honesty is awesome — with yourself, with [other] people… I think when you’re making something, it doesn’t have to be so obvious, but just being honest with how you’re approaching shit is when the best shit comes,” he said.

K. Dot is especially vulnerable on personal and confessional tracks like “Mother I Sober,” “Family Ties” and “Auntie Diaries,” an honestly that some fans can’t handle and sometimes shy away from. “N*ggas don’t know how to give each other hugs and I hope we get past that. We will, though. The younger kids is like, ‘What’s up, bro? You good?’ We gotta cut the bullshit and just start being super open and honest. And that’s what Kendrick just did with his new album,” the Odd Future artist continued.

“I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uhhh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie.’ And keep forgetting and numbing the shit that he’s talking about.”

Tyler added that he can see through the tough exterior that artists sometimes hide behind in order to disguise battles they may be facing. While the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper openly talks about his admiration for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, he has also taken to social media outlets like Twitter in which he shamelessly quotes Kendrick lyrics and will probably continue to do so.

Check out Tyler praising Kendrick’s new album below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kendrick Lamar
the Creator
Tyler

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Black social dances and how they influence today's TikTok creators

REVOLT caught up with Afro Beastilettos dancer Nneka Irobunda for an exclusive Black Music Month conversation ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More