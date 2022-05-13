By Jon Powell
  /  05.13.2022

After a years-long hiatus, Kendrick Lamar has finally liberated his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers to the world. The project consists of 18 songs and sees some notable contributions from Blxst, Cover Drive’s Amanda Reifer, Sampha, actress Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, newly minted pgLang artist Tanna Leone, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, and Kodak Black — the last of whom makes multiple appearances throughout in conceptual fashion.

As such, many of Kendrick‘s peers (including some of the aforementioned collaborators) have taken a quick break from their own crafts to press play and give their thoughts on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Kodak spent the hours following the release to retweet many of his supporters, while Blxst seemed to bask in the fact that he’s a part of a big moment in music alongside his West Coast peer. Meanwhile, decorated journalist and fellow emcee Rob Markman made a fair point about the expected influx of commentary:

“Gonna be A LOT of conversations about this Kendrick album. And they aren’t all gonna be nice, positive ones. By design…”

Comedian/artist Jack Fox was drawing some laughs due to his ongoing reactions to his first listen:

“this album whoopin my ass I feel like I’m on ketamine … I will literally bite the shit outta somebody for kendrick this is the best nigga … I done took my glasses off and grabbed the bridge of my nose after every song … I am getting my ass whooped…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will mark Kendrick‘s final album with Top Dawg Entertainment. Still, TDE President Terrence Louis Henderson Jr. (better known as Punch) had nothing but love for the hip hop frontrunner as they formally end their longstanding partnership:

“Shout out to Kendrick Lamar and co… congrats on the new album. Last one on TDE. We made history! Much love and continued success.”

Check out plenty more Twitter reactions from the hip hop community below.

