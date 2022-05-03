On the heels of his latest project, Blxst has announced that the new global tour will feature a 46-date trek across North America, Australia, and Germany.

The “Before You Go Tour” supports his latest mixtape featuring heavy hitters like “About You,” Still Omw,” “Sometimes,” and more. Just a year ago, the 29-year-old entertainer sold out his debut US & UK ‘No Love Lost’ tour and fans have been anxiously awaiting his return to the stage.

“For me, it’s like a note to self like ‘before you go in this transition you’re gonna leave some stuff behind, maybe take some stuff with you,” said the “Fake Love In LA” emcee of the recent mixtape. “It’s just about finding that balance of you know going in to my next trajectory of me as a man outside of even just being an artist.”

Recently, he has been taking the festival stages by storm with appearances at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival last month and this past weekend’s Sol Blume Festival. Blxst also snagged a headline performance during Rolling Stone’s 2022 Coachella day party and continues to wow crowds with his exhiliaring performances.

Influenced by artists like D’Angelo, Ryan Leslie, Kanye West, and Pharrell Williams, Blxst, who is a LA native, took the industry by storm with his debut project No Love Lost. He has managed to draw in over one billion streams on Spotify and also walked away with Best New Artist of the Year at the 2022 XXL Awards.

Now, the “Chosen” crooner will hit several stages across North America including his hometown of Los Angeles as well as the cities of Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and more.

Following two performances in Birmingham and London for the Wireless Festival, the “Before You Go Tour” will officially begin in the states starting July 13.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, May 6.