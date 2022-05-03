Teyana Taylor is preparing for her final farewell to her music career in The Last Rose Petal 2 tour scheduled to kick off toward the conclusion of summer 2022.

The R&B superstar first announced her retirement in 2021 which sent fans awry. Just after releasing three solo projects, the singer, songwriter and entrepreneur made the decision to leave her music career behind. Soon after she kicked off a farewell show titled “The Last Rose Petal.”

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” wrote the 30-year old entertainer via Instagram of the news. “However for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer.”

In 2014, Taylor became the first woman to sign to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music and dropped her debut VII album in November 2014. The album went on to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart following the release and would soon become a catalyst for the entertainer’s career as a musician.

Prior to releasing her own music, Taylor was making waves throughout the industry. At the tender age of 15 she choreographed Beyonce’s “Ring the Alarm” music video and it wasn’t before long that the Harlem teen began to make a name for herself.

She starred in Jay-Z’s 2007 “Blue Magic” music video where she could be seen showing off her dance moves. That same year the world was introduced to the budding star during the hit MTV series “My Super Sweet 16.”

Not one to shy away from the camera, Taylor’s acting credits include the recent “Coming 2 America” sequel to Eddie Murphy’s classic 1988 film, “Coming to America.” She has also had roles in “Madea’s Happy Family,” “Brotherly Love,” and a host of other films and television series. The “Bare Wit Me” songstress also was the star of the show in Kanye West’s 2016 music video for “Fade.”

Although she will say goodbye to her career as a musician, Taylor continues to allow her love for creativity to lead the way. Last year she

announced that she was able to secure 5 acres of land to build a studio for her The Aunties Inc. production company.

The Last Rose 2 tour will kick off starting Aug. 3 in Los Angeles. Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, May 6.