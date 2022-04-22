By DJ First Class
  /  04.22.2022

Blxst is certainly one of the most exciting new music talents in recent times. Often times, artists experience what we like to call a “sophomore slump” — however, this is not the case with the L.A. sensation. It actually seems like he took that idea and put in the extra work to ensure that would not be his calling this time around. It seems as though. we are in the prime time of endless bops to emerge for the spring and summer season. With this in mind, it is very convenient that Blxst decided to gift us with some new tunes. Today (Apr 22), Blxst returns with his sophomore album Before You Go.

Truth be told, Blxst is at a very exciting point in his career and he is just getting started. His debut album No Love Lost (released in 2020) peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart in 2020 and saw him go from a promising local gem to an R&B sensation with heat in his arsenal. Fans felt the heat when he unleashed the deluxe edition months later, containing the platinum-certified hit “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. That song alone put high expectations on the South Central native for his sophomore season, a stage where some artists struggle to recapture the magic of their debut project.

Fortunately enough, the rising star has kept his foot on the gas since his arrival and it is clear as day that he doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon. The LP consists of 13 records with features from Arin Ray, GrandmasterVic, Rick Ross, and Zacari.

Check it out now!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Blxst

Trending
Interest

8 of “Bet on Black” contestants Kalu and J’Maica’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with BLK Girls Green House owners Kalkidan “Kalu” Gebreyohannes and J’Maica Roxanne ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.13.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More