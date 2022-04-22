Blxst is certainly one of the most exciting new music talents in recent times. Often times, artists experience what we like to call a “sophomore slump” — however, this is not the case with the L.A. sensation. It actually seems like he took that idea and put in the extra work to ensure that would not be his calling this time around. It seems as though. we are in the prime time of endless bops to emerge for the spring and summer season. With this in mind, it is very convenient that Blxst decided to gift us with some new tunes. Today (Apr 22), Blxst returns with his sophomore album Before You Go.

No I’m not doing anything tonight — @BLXST drops at midnight. I’m throwing on a fit and just riding around replaying the project over and over 😂 pic.twitter.com/NKC79g2zlX — Joshua Isaiah Lewis Sr. (@JoshuaILewis) April 21, 2022

Truth be told, Blxst is at a very exciting point in his career and he is just getting started. His debut album No Love Lost (released in 2020) peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart in 2020 and saw him go from a promising local gem to an R&B sensation with heat in his arsenal. Fans felt the heat when he unleashed the deluxe edition months later, containing the platinum-certified hit “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. That song alone put high expectations on the South Central native for his sophomore season, a stage where some artists struggle to recapture the magic of their debut project.

Fortunately enough, the rising star has kept his foot on the gas since his arrival and it is clear as day that he doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon. The LP consists of 13 records with features from Arin Ray, GrandmasterVic, Rick Ross, and Zacari.

Check it out now!