Fresh off some dope recent collabs like “Preu (Remix)” with Fireboy DML, “Go To War” with Snoop Dogg, and “Chose Me” with Blueface, Blxst returned with a brand new single at the top of March titled “Sometimes.” The California star tapped in with Zacari for the assist with this one as they fuse their musical talents together to present a smooth tune for the weekend. The accompanying music video arrived today (Mar. 17) and the shotbyJAMES-directed clip sees Blxst and Zacari living out their wildest biker fantasies as the smooth lyrics play:

Runnin’ up the backend, ayy, I know you be thinkin’ I be cappin’, but some times/ You be too much of a distraction, babe, don’t matter how I got it if the bang spend, baby/ Wait, what’s that? I thought I heard a broke bitch say somethin’, pssh, guess not/ All these chicken heads flock when I pop out on the scene/ When temptation keep callin’ my phone, how am I supposed to right all of my wrongs?/

Last year, Blxst treated fans to a surprise two-pack EP featuring Drakeo The Ruler and Russ. The pack is the first release since Blxst’s critically acclaimed debut project, No Love Lost. With all of this going on, he has also always found the time to consistently release visuals for his track as well and hit the road on tour to perform his hits for his fans.

Blxst unveiled his aforementioned No Love Lost EP in 2020, and things have taken off full-speed since then. The project has proven to be an undeniable success. No Love Lost rose to #3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and helped solidify his place alongside his peers as a 2021XXL Freshman Class member, a BET Amplified Artist, an Amazon Breakthrough Artist, and the inaugural recipient of Billboard’s Rising Star Award.

Be sure to press play on Blxst’s latest music video “Sometimes” featuring Zacari down below.