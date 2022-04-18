With big-name artists like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, the City Girls and The Weeknd taking the stage for Coachella 2022, it’s no surprise that thousands of fans flocked to the desert this weekend — and with this massive music festival came tons of exclusive parties.

Saturday (April 16) was day two of Rolling Stone Live at the Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs, California. The immersive poolside event presented by Meta — the company behind Facebook and Instagram — was a day party like no other.

In addition to the open bars courtesy of Ciroc Vodka and Matua Wine, photo booths promoting the Creator House activation and swag bags with products like the Ray-Ban smart glasses, the entire vibe of the day party was kept going with poolside performances — thanks to Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Nightlife — and DJ sets.

Los Angeles native Blxst hit the stage and gave a show performing his hits like “Wrong or Right ” and had the entire crowd singing along.

The Rolling Stone Live event had been on hiatus due to COVID-19 causing social distancing restrictions to be strictly enforced, but Zev Norotsky, the founder and CEO of award-winning experiential agency ENTER — who produced the event — was excited to be back.

“Returning to Palm Springs after three years was filled with a lot of apprehensions, but I can honestly say that we exceeded expectations. I think a lot of people are looking backward right now and trying to make sense of almost two and a half years without large scale events, but days like Saturday at the Arrive Hotel pool for Rolling Stone Live really does get you thinking ahead to what’s next and that’s so important.”

He continued, “Seeing music fans come together to celebrate a festival weekend like Coachella is really what it’s all about and when you top it off with incredible live performances from artists like BLXST it just builds excitement for the next one.”

Blxst recently opened up about his next project, Before You Go, which has an April 22 release date.

Weekend two of Coachella 2022 kicks off on Friday (April 22) and runs through Sunday (April 24).