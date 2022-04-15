It’s very rare that an artist sticks with the original name that they started out with, but Blxst opens up about how becoming a father caused his stage name to hit a little differently.

During an interview on “Sway in the Morning” the LA native says that his decision to stick with his original artist name (pronounced blast), actually is all thanks to his son.

“I made Blxst when I was young [and] it literally had no meaning to it when I was young so I was going to change it as I developed as an artist but I ended up having a son and I kind of look at it as me being his superhero now so I’m Blxst the superhero,” said the “About You” lyricist when asked the inspiration behind his stage name.

The West Coast artist debuted his EP “No Love Lost” in 2020 under a partnership between his record label, Evgle, and Red Bull Records.

Blxst, whose signature style includes switching back and forth between rapping and carrying a tune, also shed light on what inspires his style when approaching a song.

“I would just say, because sometimes it just flows through me like I’m a channel, sometimes I just paint the picture [according to] whatever I’m feeling,” he shared. “I don’t go in the studio with any intention like ‘I’m gonna sing today or I’m gonna rap today.’ I just do what I feel and I know I gotta pay my respect to the ones who was breaking the doors down for me to be able to be accepted to do that like the Drakes and the Kanye Wests. People that’s just been in the sound so long…those are people I think about whenever I’m just being free.”

On the heels of an appearance at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, the 29-year-old revealed that he is gearing up for the release of a new project, “Before You Go.”

“For me, it’s like a note to self like ‘before you go in this transition you’re gonna leave some stuff behind maybe take some stuff with you but it’s just finding that balance of you know going into my next trajectory of me as a man outside of even just being an artist,” he said of the new album set to release on April 22.