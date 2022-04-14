It would seem as if Tyga is nearing towards the release of a new body of work — we’ve already received top tier singles like “Splash” with Moneybagg Yo, “Mrs. Bubblegum,” “Lift Me Up,” and “Tell Santa.” Last week, Tyga added to that with “Lifetime,” an emotionally charged offering that sees him struggling to balance his career with a relationship he’s invested in:

“Thinking ’bout times, huggin’ and fuckin’ you, when I’m laid up alone and it’s nothin’ to do, got a lot on my mind, got a lot to prove, tryna balance, keep you a priority too, but every day I’m wakin’ up, and it’s bad news, when you in love, gotta be thinkin’ for two, I know I’m selfish at times but I be needin’ to, be what I wanna be, I want everything, and you just what I need, and it’s medicine, but I need to fuck up to get better again…”

It’s been three years since Tyga liberated his most recent album Legendary, which originally came with 14 tracks and additional contributions from Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bazzi, and Offset, the last of whom appeared on Tyga‘s comeback hit “Taste.” The top 20 project was later upgraded with a deluxe edition, adding on nine songs and collaborations alongside Starrah, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, YG, Blueface, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid.

Since then, Tyga did team up with DJ Drama for the mixtape Well Done Fever in 2020. He’s also become one of the most requested features in the game, providing his brand of bars for songs like Saweetie’s “Birthday,” Lil Tjay‘s “Move,” Iggy Azalea’s “Sip It,” YG and Mozzy’s “Toot It Up,” Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky,” and Shenseea’s “Target.”

Press play on Tyga‘s latest below.