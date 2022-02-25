Today (Feb. 25), Tyga connects with Doja Cat for his latest single “Freaky Deaky,” which keeps with previous, catchy cuts and sees the two artists delivering some adults-only subject matter that’s both perfect for the bedroom and the dance floor. For Tyga, “Freaky Deaky” follows the recent hits “Splash” with Moneybagg Yo, “Money Mouf” with Saweetie and YG, “Ibiza,” “Vacation,” “FREAK” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Lift Me Up” — all of which are presumably leading up to a new full-length LP.

It’s been a couple of years since Tyga liberated his last project Well Done Fever, a joint effort with DJ Drama that came with 10 cuts and a single assist from DJ Chose. A year prior saw the release of Tyga‘s seventh studio album Legendary, which contained 14 songs and contributions from Lil Wayne, Blueface, J Balvin, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Bazzi, and Offset, the last of whom joined Tyga on the top ten Billboard smash “Taste.” A couple of months after the initial drop, Tyga then unveiled a deluxe edition of Legendary with nine additional cuts and collaborations alongside Nicki Minaj, Starrah, Ty Dolla $ign, Takeoff, G-Eazy, Rich The Kid, and more.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat released her third album Planet Her last June, which came with 14 tracks and features from SZA, JID, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug. As of this post, that project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 109,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. As did the aforementioned Legendary, Planet Her was subsequently re-released in a deluxe format five tracks and new collaborations with Eve and Gunna.

Press play on Tyga and Doja Cat‘s “Freaky Deaky” below — presumably, the former of the two will be delivering news of a new body of work sometime soon.